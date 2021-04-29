Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €79.00 by Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €79.00 ($92.94) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.94 ($86.99).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €70.89 ($83.40) on Thursday. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

