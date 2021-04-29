Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.94 ($86.99).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €70.89 ($83.40) on Thursday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

