Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

LafargeHolcim stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

