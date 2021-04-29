Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $14.19. 540,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,195. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

