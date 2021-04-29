Barclays Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $245.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

