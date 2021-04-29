Barclays Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $570.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Barclays from $565.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.88. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $327.90 and a one year high of $547.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.