Barclays Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $160.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $135.54 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.91. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

