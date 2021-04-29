Barclays Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $25.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,602. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

