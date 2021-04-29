Barclays Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price increased by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.81.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,650. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.