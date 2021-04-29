Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.10

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$117.10 and last traded at C$116.73, with a volume of 1079609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.96.

The firm has a market cap of C$75.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.24.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

