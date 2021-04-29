Bank of America Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Neutral”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of FSLR opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,550 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

