Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUTU. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.80.

FUTU opened at $154.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 183.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37. Futu has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Futu by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $2,418,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

