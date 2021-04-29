Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.91.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 123,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 223,736 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.