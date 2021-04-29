Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $329,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000.

ARKK stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45.

