Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 380 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.73 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44.

