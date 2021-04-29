Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 285 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.57 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

