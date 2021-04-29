Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Splunk were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.70 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

