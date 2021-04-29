Bank Hapoalim BM Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.91 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

