Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 767 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

