Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 600 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.61. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

