Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Sells $109,672.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BAND opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.12 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -123.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

