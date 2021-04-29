Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.40 by Barclays

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.40 ($4.00) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.04 ($3.57).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

