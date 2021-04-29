Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.56. 34,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

