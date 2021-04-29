Ballast Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

