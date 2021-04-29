Ballast Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.17. 688,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

