Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $419.77. 274,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $420.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

