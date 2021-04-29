Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.26. The stock had a trading volume of 192,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,132. The company has a market cap of $323.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

