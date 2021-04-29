Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

CSCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 358,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,201,943. The stock has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.