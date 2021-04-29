Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.97

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 3055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

BAFYY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.