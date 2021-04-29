Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after acquiring an additional 504,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.