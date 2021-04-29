B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTDG remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. B2Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

