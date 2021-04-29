B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTDG remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. B2Digital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
B2Digital Company Profile
