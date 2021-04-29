B. Riley Increases Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $45.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.14.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gentex by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.