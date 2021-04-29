AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 26,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,166. The company has a market cap of $443.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. AXT has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.84.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

