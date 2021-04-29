AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital’s first-quarter bottom line beat estimates. The insurer continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, it has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value. Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 266,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

