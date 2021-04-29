Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 11,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,071. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

