Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.27. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 763,210 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $126.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

