Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.93. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.36.

NYSE AVY traded up $7.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.41. 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

