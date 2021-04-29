Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avantor traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 24918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 380.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 275.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.