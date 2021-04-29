AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.41.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

