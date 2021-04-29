AutoWeb (AUTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. On average, analysts expect AutoWeb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AutoWeb has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.97.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.