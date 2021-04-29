AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 4.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $4,211,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,995 shares of company stock worth $39,345,459. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Shares of AN stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

