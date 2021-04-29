AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Sells $1,006,226.64 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:AN opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
