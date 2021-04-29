AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Sells $1,006,226.64 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AN opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

