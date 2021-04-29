Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.40. 40,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,718. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.35.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

