Auto Trading Up 54.9% This Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Auto has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for $3,584.72 or 0.06740213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $79.80 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00068229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00078097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00825938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00098273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

