Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.18.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 71,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,753,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

