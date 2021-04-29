Aurora (AOA) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $46.07 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00066805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00078718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00075578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.48 or 0.00819341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00096910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

