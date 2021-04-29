Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUP stock opened at C$15.21 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$14.59 and a 52 week high of C$26.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.