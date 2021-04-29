Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

