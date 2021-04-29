Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last 90 days.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

