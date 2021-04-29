AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.43.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.